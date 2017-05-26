Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

State lotto companyʼs revenue HUF 385.5 bln in 2016

 MTI – Econews
 Friday, May 26, 2017, 08:46

Revenue of state-owned lottery company Szerencsejáték rose 10% to HUF 385.5 billion last year, it told MTI.

Chairman-CEO Márton Braun said revenue was lifted by sports betting. Szerencsejáték paid almost HUF 80 bln in tax and contributions last year.

 

 

Related articles