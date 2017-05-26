State lotto companyʼs revenue HUF 385.5 bln in 2016

remember me
Revenue of state-owned lottery company Szerencsejáték rose 10% to HUF 385.5 billion last year, it told MTI.
Chairman-CEO Márton Braun said revenue was lifted by sports betting. Szerencsejáték paid almost HUF 80 bln in tax and contributions last year.
