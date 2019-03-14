Startup Safari Budapest in April

Bence Gaál

The Startup Safari festival will be held in Budapest for the fourth time this April 17-19, offering participants a chance to meet companies and experts, and discover professions in various fields, mainly in the ICT sector, the creative industry and startup culture.

A discussion at an earlier Startup Safari in Budapest.

The Startup Safari started in 2012 with the aim of introducing the world of startups in a real working environment with the proactive involvement of the audience, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The first event was organized in Berlin, and since then many cities in Germany have joined by organizing their own Startup Safari events. Globally 25 cities have joined in, from Rome to Riga to São Paulo, but organizers say the event has grown to be the largest in Budapest. This yearʼs program will run for three days, hosting more than 300 programs in more than 70 locations with about 5,000 participants.

Startup Safari does not only offer a series of job opportunities for people facing career choices, but a chance to connect and make acquaintances. Organizers say the festival is frequently visited by startup founders, CEOs, freelancers, investors and representatives of scientific fields. Participating companies paint a more in-depth picture of themselves than at job fairs, by introducing their offices, and organizing programs at their headquarters. Startup Safari also features lectures, business brunches and workshops.

Apart from local guests and lecturers, the event does not fail to attract international experts. This year, among others, the Safari will welcome Joanna Bakas, managing partner of LHBS Consulting; Alex Felman, CEO of the Danish Felman Family Office; and Daniel Dippold, Europe president of the Kairos Society, which describes itself as a global community using entrepreneurship and innovation to solve the worldʼs challenges.

The press release adds that thematic routes will help visitors navigate the festival’s programs, enabling each participant to choose companies and workshops according to their individual interests. Main topics will include the future of education, lifestyle, design, the relationship between technology and gastronomy, artificial intelligence, industry 4.0, digital marketing, product development, and the impacts of UI/UX and automatization.

More information and a full list of speakers can be found on the event website here.

