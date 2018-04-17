Startup Campus V4 Global Tour continues in Berlin

BBJ

The Startup Campus V4 Global Tour, an initiative aimed at introducing startups to international markets, reached its second station in Berlin this April 11-13. Participating startups had meetings with representatives of the German startup ecosystem.

Following the first stop in Istanbul, startups from the V4 countries (Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic) were given the opportunity to test their ideas in the German capital, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"Over the last year, Hiventures has made more than 100 investments worth HUF 6.7 billion, making it the dominant state venture capital fund in the region," said Bence Katona, deputy CEO of Hiventures.

"In the foreseeable future, the most important task is to promote the internationalization of the fund, while building up a network of partners that can help our next investment round and offer joint ventures with international partners. In this process, it is essential to support initiatives such as the Startup Campus V4 Global Tour," Katona added.

At the event, Hungary was represented by Post for Rent, developer of an automated influencer marketing platform; TrustChain Systems, with its automated international trade insurance solution; corporate meal management solution provider Ordit; and Kinepict, with its X-ray angiography imaging solution.

The next stop on the global tour will be to the U.S. East Coast, to Boston, Connecticut and New York City, which is designated for innovative healthcare businesses. During this one-week tour, startups will visit Harvard and MITʼs innovation department, participate in one of New Yorkʼs prominent tech conferences, TechDay NY, and several pitching and networking events for validation opportunities in the United States.