Starbucks to open three more units this year

MTI – Econews

U.S. coffee shop chain Starbucks is opening three more units in Hungary this year, bringing the total number of shops in its Hungarian network to 27, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

(Photo by Vincenzo De Bernardo / Shutterstock.com)



Starbucks is opening two shops in Székesfehérvár (about 66 km southwest of Budapest) and one in the Pest side of the capital. The chain opened its first shop in Hungary in 2010.



Starbucks is operated by Amrest Holding SE, the biggest independent operator of restaurant chains in Central and Eastern Europe. Amrest operates 850 fast food restaurants, among them Pizza Hut, KFC, Burger King and Applebees restaurants. Amrestʼs Hungarian unit had revenue of HUF 19 billion last year, public records show. The business had almost 1,110 people on payroll.