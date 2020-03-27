Starbucks supports healthcare workers with coffee deliveries

Bence Gaál

Starbucks Hungary supports healthcare workers fighting against the coronavirus epidemic via deliveries of coffee beans and coffee grounds to multiple hospitals, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The company began deliveries on March 20, to healthcare institutions in Budapest, Debrecen, Szeged, and Pécs. The packages are delivered without personal contact between Starbucks delivery persons and healthcare employees.

"Hungarian healthcare workers deserve every respect, as they do everything they can to fight the epidemic," says Fanni Kerek, brand manager, Starbucks Hungary. "Starbucks strives to become an active participant of the local community life, and hence we consider it important to support those who need maybe the highest level of perseverance with coffee in these difficult times."