Stadler to spend HUF 10 bln on capacity expansion

MTI – Econews

Swiss railway rolling stock manufacturer Stadler will invest HUF 10 billion to double capacity at its train body and bogie plant in Szolnok (east-central Hungary), Zoltán Dunai, chairman of the supervisory board of the Hungarian unit, said on Wednesday.

The expansion will be implemented at the site of a former sugar refinery in Szolnok, Dunai was cited as saying by state news agency MTI.

In the first phase of the investment, due to be completed by the third quarter of this year, Stadler will build a 8,000 square-meter plant, with 7,000 sqm dedicated to production and the remainder to office activities.

In the second phase, scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of 2019, a warehouse building will be constructed, designed to also serve the unit operating since 2013 in the local industrial park.

Some HUF 1 bln of the total costs will be spent on technological developments. The headcount is expected to be increased by 15.