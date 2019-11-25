Stadler to make bid for Dunakeszi Járműjavító

MTI – Econews

Swiss rolling stock company Stadler is to manufacture the last 21 "KISS" double-decker trains ordered by Hungarian state railways MÁV jointly with state-owned peer Dunakeszi Járműjavító and will also make a bid for its partner, Hungarian news agency MTI reports, citing an article by business daily Világgazdaság.

A "KISS" double-decker train

Zoltán Dunai, head of Stadlerʼs Hungarian operations told the paper that orders worth more than HUF 100 billion have been added to their order stock after the government recently decided to draw down the last batch of the 40 trains in the framework agreement signed between MÁV-Start and Stadler. Including the last 21 trains, a total of 40 "KISS" double-decker trains will be put into service in Hungary by 2022.

József Kerékgyártó, who heads MÁVʼs passenger unit, MÁV-Start, said the first KISS trains delivered would be put on the busiest suburban routes around Budapest, running to the north, along the Danube, and to the south, in the direction of Cegléd and Szolnok.

In three years, all suburban trains around the capital will be either the KISS models or one of 123 single-decker FLIRT ones, also produced by Stadler, he said. Those trains will have the capacity to seat 50,000 passengers, keeping some 40,000 cars off the road, he added.

Dunakeszi Járműjavító is already involved in the project as a subcontractor, performing assembly work and installing the complete vehicles. Stadler wants to extend the partnership over the remaining 21 trains as well, Dunai said.

Dunai noted that Stadler is also considering acquiring is partner, adding that they are working on their purchase offer.

Russiaʼs Transmashholding is also interested in buying Dunakeszi Járműjavító, which has the option to purchase the company until November 29, according to a government resolution.