Sports Events 365 launches Hungarian website

Bence Gaál

International ticket provider Sports Events 365 has launched a Hungarian website, with the company expecting heavy profits in the first year of its operation, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Sports Events 365 CEO Sefi Donner

The website, sportsevents365.hu, represents the 21st different language in which the service is available. The website offers tickets for a variety of sporting events in Western Europe and North America, with special emphasis on Italy, as one of the most beloved centers of sports tourism, the press release notes. Furthermore, the website also offers a call center for clients on working days.

"We are expecting hundreds of thousands of euros in profit in the first year of operation, and a significant growth in the second year," said Sefi Donner, CEO of Sports Events 365. Hungarian sports fans are keen on Serie A (the highest division of football in Italy), with such matches representing more than 80% of ticket sales through the website. Italyʼs popularity stems from its vicinity and the possibility of traveling there by car, the company says.

Further favorites of Hungarian sports fans include the Spanish and English leagues, as well as handball and water polo games, with the latter two sports offering excellent Hungarian teams. Sports Events 365 says it has received ticket requests regarding these two sports and is able to accommodate them.

"The 12-year experience, and the good client relations with big-name European teams, strengthen the Hungarian clientsʼ sense of security when buying tickets on our website," Donner claimed.

Since the launch of the website, a number of Hungarian travel agencies have started cooperation with the company. Donner also noted how negotiations with several more travel agencies are underway. The company also intends to involve more partners, who serve the growth of B2C client activity.