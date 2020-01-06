Spin Master signs co-brand deal with Rubikʼs

BBJ

Spin Master Corp., a leading global childrenʼs entertainment company announced teaming up with world-famous Rubikʼs Cube to launch Perplexus Puzzles with a twist, in a new deal brokered by The Smiley Company, master licensee for Rubikʼs, PR Newswire reports.

The companies will develop a co-branded Rubikʼs x Perplexus range, featuring 3-D ball-in-a-maze puzzle and labyrinth toy.

Twisting and turning the cube, players have to manoeuver a small steel ball through an intricate maze composed of a number of steps along narrow plastic tracks. The press release says that this variation of Rubikʼs Cube will be even more challenging than before.

"Collaborating with such an iconic toy like Rubikʼs Cube is a unique opportunity to expand the fun and challenge of the Perplexus play experience," said Elizabeth LoVecchio, VP marketing for Spin Master Games. "Perplexus is already captivating minds, both young and old, and we are excited to work together with The Smiley Company to expand the popular line and further push the boundaries of fun and innovation."

Lori Heiss-Tiplady, VP brand strategy at The Smiley Company said: "Perplexus has become famous for its ingenious sculptural designs and various levels of challenge. These values are perfectly aligned with those that have made the Rubikʼs Cube the best-selling toy in history. We are committed to extending the brain-boosting credentials of the Rubikʼs brand by partnering with world-class companies, like Spin Master, who share our goal of nurturing smarter future generations through products that help learning, boost intelligence and evolve Rubikʼs STEM accreditation status."