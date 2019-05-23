Special Effects acquires company, launches new division

Bence Gaál

Event production company Special Effects International has announced the acquisition of Mobil Audio and Light Kft., a sound, lighting and staging production company, as well as the creation of a new “Touring & Live Entertainment” business unit as a result of the transaction.

Zoltán Szmodits (left) and Zsolt Kassai



The new business unitʼs goal is to provide high-quality technical solutions for festivals, roadshows and concerts internationally, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. This is the sixth standalone division of the company. The acquisition and the establishment of the business unit is part of a long-term strategy which has been preceded by several other mergers and a comprehensive organizational restructuring in recent years, the press release adds.

“Mobil Audio and Light has been our partner since its establishment,” says Zsolt Kassai, CEO of Special Effects International. “Our colleagues have built rapport over the last two decades that will help the quick integration of the team of twenty full-time employees and lay a solid foundation for future growth.”

The new business unit will be managed by Zoltán Szmodits, former owner of Mobil Audio. Special Effects says that it will be able to serve large-scale concerts and outdoor events in line with the highest standards.

“Special Effects provides a stable base for a prosperous operation in every aspect,” Szmodits says. “Its international clientele and extensive business experience will guarantee further market expansion and professional advancement. Leaving the daily duties of company management behind, despite managing bigger resources than before, I can focus again on customer relations and innovations to assure the progress of the department and Special Effects.”

Special Effectsʼ business divisions at the moment are as follows: International Events, Hotel AV Services, Event Production, Exhibition & Installation, Creative Event Design, and Touring & Live Entertainment.