Spar reduces salt in meat products

BBJ

The Hungarian unit of the Dutch multinational food retail group, Spar, announced that it has reduced the salt content of its meat products by 10-22%, azenpenzem.hu reported.

Following customer tasting research, its own-brand meat products contain significantly less salt. Spar says it is also paying special attention to its supplier’s products, requiring them to meet their expectations. The reduction program affects popular food categories, responsible for daily salt intake of the population such as bread and bakery products, cold cuts and meat products.

According to the data of national food and nutrition authority OÉTI, men consume 22.3 grams of salt, while the rate of women is 15 grams a day. The recommended daily salt intake is just five grams.