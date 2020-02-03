Spar joins NKM EV charger network

BBJ

Spar announced the integration of its 33 EV chargers built last year into the Mobiliti system of NKM Mobilitás Kft. meaning that the chargers could be used at Mobiliti network prices, with the help of the companyʼs smartphone app, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Photo: Spar.hu

"In the upcoming years, the number of electric cars will grow exponentially in Hungary," says Márk Maczelka, head of communications at Spar Hungary. He also explains that Spar, cooperating with NKM Mobilitás Kft. is constantly expanding its network to meet the changing demands of consumers.

"Mobilitiʼs national charger network already consists of about 130 stations and by the end of the year, more than 60% of Hungarian chargers will be equipped with new innovative technical solutions. This allows Spar customers to take advantage of the benefits of the cooperation not only at the chainʼs stores but also nationwide," Maczelka adds.

As part of its sustainability program, Spar installed electric charging stations at four stores in Budapest and 13 in the countryside, both hypermarkets and supermarkets.

The chargers, 33 in total, will be available at the price of HUF 80/kWh, thanks to the agreement between Spar and NKM. In order to use a charger, one has to register via the Mobiliti smartphone app.