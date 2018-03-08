Spar expands with new store in Tata

MTI – Econews

Austrian-owned supermarket chain Spar Magyarország is building a HUF 4.2 billion store in Tata (NW Hungary), Managing Director Gabriella Heiszler said on Wednesday, signing a declaration of intent on the investment.

Spar will share 2,600 square meters of the 5,200 sqm space with other businesses, Heiszler said. The store, the 34th Spar in Hungary, will open in the summer of 2019, she added, cited by national news agency MTI.

Spar Magyarország targets capital expenditures of HUF 23 billion this year. It will complete a HUF 1.2 bln sandwich and salad preparation plant on the outskirts of Budapest by yearʼs end.

Spar Magyarország had revenues of HUF 437.6 bln in 2016, public records show.