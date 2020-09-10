Spar expanding warehouse space around Budapest

Nicholas Pongratz

Supermarket chain Spar said yesterday it is spending HUF 4.5 billion to expand its warehouses on the outskirts of Budapest, writes uzletem.hu.

Image by ricochet64 / Shutterstock.com

Spar Magyarország will add 4,000 sqm of warehouse space to the logistics base in Bicske, which will raise the total storage area of the facility to 40,000 sqm.

In addition, office development and the construction of a factory sidewalk will take place as part of the investment, which will cost a total of HUF 2.5 bln.

Some 8,000 sqm will be added to another logistics base in Üllő.

Additionally, a new pallet lifting machine capable of handling up to 4,000 pallets per day will be purchased and a heat pump with a heating capacity of 110 kW / cooling capacity of 90 kW will be put into operation, which will all be financed by the company from its own resources for a total cost of HUF 2 bln.

Spar has 382 of its own stores in Hungary, while a further 200 Spar shops operate as franchises.