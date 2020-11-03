Your cart

Spar acquires meat company Zimbo Perbál

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 09:30

Supermarket chain Spar Magyarország on Monday said it acquired meat company Zimbo Perbál for an undisclosed consideration, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Spar will harmonize the operations of its existing meat plant, Regnum, with Zimbo Perbálʼs and sell its products in its stores.

Zimbo Perbál will be renamed Regnum Husuzem Perbal, and its 200 staff will continue to work for Spar, raising the headcount of the supermarket chainʼs food production division to 600. Spar will upgrade technology at the plant and bring it up to ISO 22000 within two years.

Swiss-owned Zimbo Perbál had revenue of close to HUF 7.6 billion last year, public records show.

Both Regnum and Zimbo Perbál are located on the outskirts of the capital.

 

 

