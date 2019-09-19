Soproniʼs Óvatos Duhaj beers get international recognition

BBJ

The Sopron Breweryʼs Óvatos Duhaj beers received significant recognition at this yearʼs International Beer Challenge, with Óvatos Duhaj APA winning gold and sour-cherry flavored Meggy Ale winning bronze at the event.

The awards increase the tally of Soproniʼs International Beer Challenge recognitions to three, with the companyʼs Óvatos Duhaj IPA having won bronze in 2017.

The brewery, one of two owned by Heineken Hungária Breweries in Hungary, says that since the introduction of Meggy Ale, sales have exceeded plans threefold.

“We can safely say that the most exciting beer innovations reaching the shelves in recent years came from Soproni,” says Dalma Szabó, Soproniʼs brand manager. “Itʼs a fantastic feeling that, besides customer feedback, the industry also recognizes our products, as this is a success belonging to all colleagues working with us, of which we can be rightfully proud. Soproni Óvatos Duhaj IPA, which was the first top-fermented beer in our portfolio, is a unique success on the market in itself, with the cherry on the top being Meggy Ale, as it exceeded planned sale numbers greatly, becoming a fantastic addition to IPA in the family.”

The 23th edition of the International Beer Challenge featured 900 beers from 38 countries. A panel of 60 experts in London distributed 64 gold, 196 silver, and 282 bronze medals.

“The international recognition confirms to us that the development of the Óvatos Duhaj family is going in the right direction,” Szabó observes. “In the past two years, the three International Beer Challenge awards indicate that both consumers and experts love our products. With these innovations and the exciting creations of craft breweries, we are helping develop Hungarian beer culture.”

Soproni says that it will soon add a porter beer to its line of beers branded Óvatos Duhaj (which roughly translates as “Careful Carouser”). The new porter is expected to be an entrant at next yearʼs International Beer Challenge.