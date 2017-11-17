Software robots help GE Global Operations

BBJ

More than a dozen software robots are helping staff working in office and administrative positions in GE Hungary’s Budapest shared services center (SSC). The company aims to make the center fully automated, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Bjorn Bergabo, Regional Managing Director at GE Global Operations.

The European teams of GE Global Operations are already helped by 19 RPA robots, which are practical computer applications that enable GE workers to create and configure computer programs to carry out repetitive workflows and transactions, occurring in large quantities, to analyze data, and to communicate with and to query data from other digital systems.

By automating certain elements of financial, accounting, procurement, logistics, IT and HR processes, GE aims to improve the quality and efficiency of administrative processes. In addition, the company also wishes to increase its capacity available for performing these tasks in the shrinking domestic labor market, where it focuses on the recruitment of highly qualified staff with strong technical, mathematical, data analysis, and problem-solving skills.

“The digital transformation is already underway at GE Global Operations performing GE’s administrative processes in Europe and Russia. Our goal is to turn our Budapest shared services center into a fully integrated and automated unit, which supports GE’s growth in Europe and Hungary in an efficient way,” said Bjorn Bergabo, Regional Managing Director at GE Global Operations.

“In addition, we aim at ensuring that 60% of GE’s administrative and support functions are performed by service centers by the end of 2017. The means for achieving these goals is RPA, Robotic Process Automation,” added Bergabo.