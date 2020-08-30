SK Battery Manufacturing Kft. to raise headcount to 1,400 by 2022

MTI – Econews

South Korean-owned SK Battery Manufacturing Kft. has started recruiting and training workers for its electric vehicle battery plant in Komarom (74 km northeast of Budapest), and expects headcount to reach 1,400 by 2022, the company told MTI earlier this week.

Image by Shutterstock.com

Trial production will start in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The plant will turn out third-generation EV batteries capable of keeping a charge for 500 km for more than 140,000 cars a year. Those batteries will have a combined capacity of 10 GWh.

SK Battery Manufacturing Kft, a unit of SK Group, South Koreaʼs biggest energy and chemicals company, started construction of the plant with a HUF 97.5 bln investment in March 2018.

The companyʼs CEO, Kim Jun, told journalists at the CES in Las Vegas in January 2020 that capacity of the Hungarian plant would be expanded further to 16 GWh to meet demand from Volkswagen.