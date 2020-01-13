Simple sells record number of e-motorway passes

BBJ

The number of electronic motorway passes sold through mobile payment application Simple has grown by nearly 50% in 2019 compared to the year before, according to data by OTP Mobil.

The company says that a total of 402,000 electronic motorway passes were sold last year, up from 276,000 in 2018. On average, a single user purchased 3.3 passes throughout 2019.

The largest growth in sales was registered in the case of monthly passes, up 60%. Still 10-day passes remained the most popular type last year, with 208,000 sales. Most regional passes were sold in Pest, Fejér, Győr-Moson-Sopron counties.

"We can see that an increasing number of people recognize the benefits of purchasing motorway passes through the application," says OTP Mobil CEO Péter Benyó. "Simple has an especially strong motorist user base, with hundreds of thousands of license plates saved in the system."

He added that users are increasingly utilizing the fact that they can handle payments for a variety of services through the app, such as parking, ordering food, buying cinema tickets.