Siemens marks 130 years in Hungary

MTI – Econews

German engineering giant Siemens marked the 130th anniversary of its entry onto the Hungarian market at an event in Budapest on Wednesday, national news agency MTI reported.

Dale A. Martin (left) and Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga pictured in an earlier file photo (photo: Ministry for National Economy).

Dale A. Martin, who heads Siemensʼ local unit, and is also president of the German-Hungarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DUIHK), said the company has positively impacted the development of Hungaryʼs economy and society, and would continue to do so in the future.

Martin noted that Siemens employs some 3,500 people in Hungary, working in energy production, energy distribution, industrial automization, building technology, transport and infrastructure, healthcare and software development.

Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga said that, for Hungarians, the Siemens name means high quality, dependability and the newest technical solutions.