Siemens lays cornerstone of HUF 10 bln turbine blade plant

MTI – Econews

German engineering giant Siemens laid the cornerstone of a HUF 10 billion turbine blade plant it is building at the manufacturing base of Siemens Power and Gas in Budapest on Tuesday, according to state news wire MTI.

Siemens said the plant will turn out the new products from 2019. The company will build a 10,000 square-meter production hall and add 2,500 sqm to an existing one.

The expansion will create 150 qualified jobs. Dale A. Martin, chairman-CEO of Siemens Hungary, said that 59 of the employees are being trained in Berlin for the new job.

The event was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.