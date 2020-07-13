Shares of Sundell Estate listed on Budapest bourse

MTI – Econews

The shares of real estate investment company SunDell Estate were listed onto the Budapest Stock Exchange on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The BSE said in a statement that 1 million ordinary SunDell shares with face value of HUF 100 were listed into the standard category, which now has 16 issuers.

SunDell Estateʼs activities range from the sale, lease, and operation of its own properties to the organization of building projects, property management, and construction operations to asset management. The company was founded in 2018 and had sales revenue of HUF 7.67 billion in 2019. Its primary goal this year is to complete the process of becoming a regulated company real estate company (SZIT), the BSE said.

Currently, three SZITs - the local form of a real estate investment trust (REIT) are traded on the BSE: Graphisoft Park SE, BIF and Finext.