SHARE NOW registers more than 3 mln minutes driven by clients

Bence Gaál

Car-sharing company SHARE NOW has been operating in the Hungarian market for a year now, registering more than 3 million minutes driven by clients with an average trip length of 8.5 km, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Some 57% of the companyʼs clients use SHARE NOWʼs vehicles in case of taking spontaneous trips, while 17% use the service to go to work or school, according to a survey by the company conducted among more than 1,200 customers.

The highest average rental time (40 minutes) was registered for MINI Convertibles. The longest journey taken by a client was 828 km. The customer drove a BMW X1 on a Budapest–Szeged–Kecskemét–Debrecen-Budapest trip, using a one-day rental package.

"Since our launch last April, we have seen a steady and growing demand for our service which has not decreased significantly in the epidemic situation, in fact, many have used our cars as a safe alternative to public transportation," said Bence Buday, co-managing director of SHARE NOW Hungary.

"The interest is reflected in both the number of registrations and the number of drives, so we are preparing for our fleet and service expansion this year, and we would also like to create new service zones," he adds.

According to the press release, the car-sharing company will introduce a series of developments in order to satisfy the growing demand. This year, SHARE NOWʼs service area will be extended, mainly in the northern part of Budapest on both the Buda and Pest sides.

The fleet will also be expanded, both in terms of the number of cars and the number of models available. Daimler models will also be available to clients.

The company is also developing a solution called "SHARE NOW for Business", targeted at corporations and entrepreneurs, offering a modern, community-focused alternative to company cars.

“The background of our developments is to encourage regular usage, taking into account the feedback of our customers who use the service most often," explains Buday. "We would like car-sharing to become part of the daily routine for more and more car users, whether it’s about commuting to work or school, regular shopping, or weekend excursions. We also consider the creation of our company car solution as a significant step in this direction."

Most of SHARE NOWʼs users have their own car

The survey also reveals that more than 70% have their own car and one in five of respondents even have two cars in their households.

The company argues that this means that a car-sharing car can be the solution instead of buying an additional car.

Half of the users stated there should be different models in an ideal car-sharing fleet to suit all life situations and purposes, 20% said that the brand and model did not matter at all, just the cars’ functionality to take them to their destinations.

Interestingly, the survey found no significant interest in either EVs (17%) or cars equipped with extras (11%).

Péter Fischer, co-managing director of SHARE NOW Hungary says, "Our research findings have highlighted that car sharing can provide a real alternative to buying additional cars. This is an unavoidable argument in favor of car-sharing for reducing the city’s traffic load. Through further development of our service, we would like to enable the replacement of even more of own cars, so that better-utilized, shared cars would relieve the busy downtown."

SHARE NOW also asked clients about their model preferences. Most users prefer driving the BMW i3 the most, the favorite of almost a quarter of respondents. The second most favorite car is the three- or five-door MINI Cooper (20%), with MINI Convertible in third place with 19% of the votes.