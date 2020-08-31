SHARE NOW lowers fees, adds new subscription plan

Bence Gaál

Car-sharing company SHARE NOW lowered fees for its smallest cars, and introduced the Pass25 subscription plan in Budapest this month, with subscribers receiving a discount on the minute rates of each trip, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The company has also decreased the prices of daily packages. In addition, all of the companyʼs longer-term packages now come with included kilometers.

After several European cities SHARE NOW introduced the Pass25 in Budapest in August 2020. With the subscription plan, regardless of the model chosen, subscribers receive a 25% discount on the minute rates of each SHARE NOW trip, deducted from the total amount of their invoices.

Registered private users can subscribe to the new plan on the companyʼs website for a monthly fee of 990 Ft, which automatically renews every month and can be canceled at any time.

With the offer, a three-door MINI costs HUF 60/min instead of HUF 79, while a 20-minute city trip with the same model costs less than HUF 1300 Ft instead of HUF 1700 with SHARE NOW Pass.

Thanks to a general fee reduction on the companyʼs smallest models, trips are available for HUF 60/minute with SHARE NOW Pass25, while casual users can use SHARE NOW cars from HUF 79/min instead of the previous HUF 99/min.

Responding to the increased demand for daily-rate rentals, from this summer the company reduced the fee of their one-day packages and included kilometers in all their packages. This means that customers can have a car from HUF 13,990 for a day with 90 kilometers included in the package.

According to the press release, most SHARE NOW cars have annual national highway vignettes, and refueling at OMV petrol stations is on the company.

SHARE NOW to add Hungarian-made cars, expand drop-off zones

SHARE NOW also announced expanding its fleet of MINI and BMW models in September with 30 new vehicles, including Mercedes-Benz A-classes manufactured in Hungary, as well as Mercedes GLA and smart EQ fortwo models.

"We want the carsharing service to reach as many people living or working in Budapest as possible, so we are very happy to expand our fleet with Daimler models. We know from the user feedbacks that our customers were looking forward to this," Bence Buday and Péter Fischer, co-managing directors of SHARE NOW Hungary say.

In September, the SHARE NOW zone will be expanded with drop-off zones in the suburbs of the city, meaning that customers can start their rental in Békásmegyer, Káposztásmegyer, and Budafok with no extra cost, and they can close any rentals in these areas for a one-time fee of HUF 1,590.