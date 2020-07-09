SHARE NOW for Business arrives in Hungary

Bence Gaál

SHARE NOW for Business is now available in Hungary, offering businesses an option to utilize the benefits of carsharing instead of using their own cars, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

A survey of SHARE NOWʼs customers in June found that 83% of the current users would be happy to use the companyʼs carsharing service as a company car or part of their benefits package, furthermore, one-third of the users already use the companyʼs carsharing solution service for commuting. The survey also revealed that SHARE NOW is often used by corporate clients and their employees, even if they have company cars.

Respondents typically use this option if their own or company car is unavailable for some reason, for instance, the car is being repaired or they do not want to drive to the city with it.

The new SHARE NOW for Business service, aimed and medium and large corporates, was launched following comprehensive market research, in response to the feedback of the companyʼs customers.

A business account can be created for each partner company, where the carsharing usage of the employees can be managed and monitored transparently on an admin interface.

The business account provides up-to-date information about the exact details of the trips (times, start and endpoints, cost of the trip), while the fees of the trips are later added to a summary invoice which can be settled monthly by the companies. In this new solution, company-specific discounts can also be applied.

In contrast to the price and expenses of own-, company- or leased cars, the SHARE NOW usage fee also includes the cost of parking in a given zone, cleaning, refueling, repairing, insurance fee, and the national highway vignette. Furthermore, it also can be offered as an employee benefit.

According to SHARE NOW’s analysis, using the company’s fleet on shorter trips offers a solution that can be even 50% more cost-efficient (outside rush hours) than the taxi usage, because SHARE NOW prices are calculated on a minute base while the taxi fares include a kilometer fee. The carsharing company says that getting from downtown Budapest to Ferenc Liszt International Airport is about 50% cheaper than traditional taxis.

"As we see, using shared cars as a company car can already provide a rational alternative to replacing some of the taxi and company vehicle trips," said Bence Buday, co-managing director of SHARE NOW Hungary.

"Our current business clients, including IT companies, media and communication specialists, law firms, consultants, and members of the film industry are already enjoying the benefits of carsharing in the most diverse areas of their professional lives. We also heard about a case when there were not enough company vehicles available for a countryside corporate event, but they were able to solve their colleague’s mobility needs with the 1-day SHARE NOW package," he added.