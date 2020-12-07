SHARE NOW adds 50 Fiat 500 models to its fleet

Bence Gaál

Car-sharing company SHARE NOW announced the addition of 50 Fiat 500 models to its fleet, increasing the size of the companyʼs cars available in Budapest by almost 20%, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The car is available for HUF 60 per minute for subscribers, which is the companyʼs lowest price in Budapest. For a whole day (90 kilometers included), it can be rented for HUF 11,990. Non-subscribers may use the car for HUF 79 per minute.

"The Fiat 500s are not only broadening our fleet of German premium cars with a practical urban model, but we are also making sure to provide a fast and comfortable mobility alternative widely available in Budapest," states Bence Buday, SHARE NOW Hungaryʼs managing director. "Our goal is to make this increasingly popular form of urban mobility widely accessible to people living or working in Budapest, without making a compromise on our quality standards."

In addition to the fleet expansion, SHARE NOW is also expanding its zone to seven new areas, together with the fleet extension. Two of these, Hűvösvögy and Mártonhegy are part of the companyʼs Home Area, where rentals can be started and ended for no extra fee. The remaining five areas, Csepel, Wekerle Estate, Rákoskeresztúr, Centenáriumi housing estate, and Káposztásmegyer are extended zones. In these zones, the rentals can be ended for a one-time extra fee and can be started for free.

Lóránt Szakács-Kovács, the fleet manager of the FCA Group in Hungary notes, "Urban mobility always played an important role in Fiatʼs life, and the style and personality drawn on this is perfectly embodied in the Fiat 500. That is why the fact that thousands of users can get to know our ultracompact models in carsharing is a huge milestone for us."

To guarantee safe transportation, SHARE NOW is providing hand sanitizers in all cars, while the Hungarian representative of Fiat has treated the most used parts of the carsʼ interiors with a long-term disinfectant safety coating before handing them over to the car-sharing company.