Shanghai Airlines suspends two Budapest flights

Shanghai Airlines is suspending two Budapest flights, state news wire MTI reports, citing a Facebook announcement by the operator of Ferenc Liszt International Airport.
Budapest Airport said suspension of the services, one with a stopover in Xiʼan and the other in Chengdu, will affect a total of three flights a week.
The Shanghai-Xiʼan-Budapest flight will not operate between February 6 and March 26 and the Shanghai-Chengdu-Budapest flight will be suspended between February 4 and March 28.
There are no changes to direct flights between Budapest and Shanghai.
