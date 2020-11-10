Seyu Solutions picked to participate in SportTech Hungary program

SportTech Hungary, a new export development program has been launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA), Eximbank and the Startup Campus Incubator, with Seyu Solutions becoming one of the five mentored companies, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The goal of the program is to help the most innovative sports technology companies of the country enter and become more visible on the global market through collaborations with the most successful Hungarian professional athletes.

Levente Magyar, Parliamentary Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, said at a press conference that the aim of the new initiative is to provide the widest audience for the most competitive Hungarian sports innovations with the help of Hungaryʼs most successful athletes and other international contacts. According to the announcement, SportTech Hungary will provide the best sports technology startups international visibility, mentorship, and best practices for entering and growing on the global market.

According to the announcement, Ádám Hanga, basketball player of FC Barcelona; Balázs Dzsudzsák, 108-time Hungarian international football player; Márton Fucsovics, ATP TOP 50 tennis player; world champion paralympic swimmer Fanni Illés; Olympic champion short track speed skaters Liu Shaoang and Liu Shaolin Sándor; and world champion speed motorcycle racer Gábor Talmácsi will help the companies as ambassadors with their network, brand, and expertise.

Olympic champion swimmers Dániel Gyurta and Ágnes Kovács also support the companies as diplomatic ambassadors, primarily representing the interests of Hungarian developments in sports diplomacy and international sports organizations.

A total of five companies offering an internationally validated, innovative product or service were picked for the program.

The list includes Seyu – "Together for victory!" a real-time, fan engagement, photo sharing solution that allows clubs to collect fan data, generate revenue, and instantly distribute safe, user-generated content on their existing digital platforms, including giant screens, perimeter LED boards and social media.

The solution also helps sport industry partners to increase activation and generate more revenue on already sold commercial surfaces, building an emotional bridge between their brand and the fans.

The other companies picked for the program are Yoganotch, Rebound Sports, BeStrong, KayakFirst.