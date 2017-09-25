Several new investments unveiled on Friday

MTI – Econews

Several companies inaugurated new facilities in Hungary last Friday. The Hungarian government contributed with grants to some of the investments, according to various reports by state news agency MTI.

German-owned Continental Automotive Hungary inaugurated a HUF 180 million training workshop for electrical technicians on Friday. The government supported the investment with a HUF 123 mln grant, the Ministry for National Economy said.

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group inaugurated the Park Inn by Radisson in Zalakaros, southwest Hungary, again on Friday. The 239-room hotel was built at a cost of "several billion forints," Director Regina Janicsák told MTI. It has a conference room with a capacity for 300 people, she added.

Electronics company Kontakt-Elektro inaugurated a HUF 200 mln expansion at its base in Pécs, southwest Hungary, on Friday. Kontakt-Elektro plans to hire 10-15 electricians and three or four electrical engineers in the near future, said Managing Director Oliver Hirth. The headcount stands at 70 at present. The company had revenues of HUF 1.35 bln last year, public records show.

Also Friday, Germanyʼs Wuppermann inaugurated a HUF 30 bln steel pickling and hot-dip galvanizing plant at the port of Gönyű, northwest Hungary, on the Danube.