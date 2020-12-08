Serial production of Audi Q3 plug-in hybrid starts in Hungary

MTI – Econews

The local unit of German carmaker Audi has started serial production of the Audi Q3 plug-in hybrid at its plant in Győr, Audi Hungaria told state news wire MTI.

Image by Pixabay

The first new model - a turbo blue Audi Q3 Sportback - rolled off the production line on Monday.

Audi Hungaria trained 1,500 of its workers to make the new model, powered by an electric motor and a TFSI internal combustion engine that is also made in Győr.

Last year, Audi Hungaria produced 1,968,742 engines and 164,817 vehicles. The company employed over 12,800 people at the end of 2019.