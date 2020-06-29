Sensirion announces new production site in Hungary

Bence Gaál

Swiss sensor technology company Sensirion will establish a new production site in Debrecen (about 194 km east of Budapest) to handle the growing demand for sensors, according to a press release by the company.

The site is being built and financed by a local “build-to-suit” partner. Sensirion has signed a long-term lease agreement.

The company picked Debrecen after a comprehensive evaluation of potential locations throughout the CEE region. According to the press release, the decisive factors behind the decision were the education level of potential employees and support from local partners.

The Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA) and the Debrecen Urban and Economic Development Center (EDC) have supported Sensirion with a detailed site evaluation and planning, and the identification of local implementation partners.

The new site will be built over the next 12 months, starting with the groundbreaking event on June 30. The completion of construction and the subsequent start of production is anticipated by Q3 2021.

"Debrecen’s excellent infrastructure, especially education facilities such as the University of Debrecen and the vocational training institutions, combined with an established industrial base, was the decisive factor in Sensirion choosing to establish a new production site there," says Patrick Good, director maintenance & infrastructure at Sensirion.

László Ábrahám, general manager at Sensirion Hungary Kft. says, "I am very pleased to be taking on this opportunity for Sensirion in my new position as general manager and am extremely motivated to lead the new site in Hungary to success."

Initially, the site will create some 50 new jobs. Starting in 2022, the Debrecen Sensirion team will add newly engineered products and production technologies to its portfolio. The company expects the number of jobs to increase approximately fourfold by 2025.

The new site will not affect any jobs at the existing Sensirion production sites in Switzerland, China, and South Korea.

Johannes Bleuel, VP operations at Sensirion says, "I’m very excited that we’ve found an ideal location for our new production site to expand our production capabilities and respond to the increasing demand for sensors in various markets. Our existing production sites and employees at our current sites are not affected by this."