Security printer ANY sees modest rise in net income

ANY Security Printing Company had consolidated net income of HUF 852 million in the first three quarters of 2017, up 1% from adjusted profit in the base period, the company said in its interim management report based on unaudited, consolidated IFRS figures, published on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Sales of ANY, which is listed in the Premium category of the exchange, rose a similar 1% to HUF 18.6 bln in the first nine months. Export sales alone rose 15% to exceed HUF 7.6 bln.

Sales of security products and solutions rose 4.5% to HUF 4.8 bln, lifted by exports and the increased volume of tax stamps. Revenue from card production and personalization rose 6.1% to HUF 4.9 bln. Revenue from form production, personalization and data processing dropped 3.5% to HUF 7.7 bln as higher exports only partly offset missing sales from last yearʼs referendum, ANY reported.

Sales of traditional printing products rose the most, by 13.8% to HUF 851 million in Q1-Q3.

Gross profit fell by 4% in the period to HUF 5.8 bln. Operating income dropped 8.4% to HUF 1.4 bln.

EBITDA amounted to HUF 2.2 bln, a 3% increase from adjusted EBITDA a year earlier. The EBITDA margin remained at 12%.