Seaside destinations popular with Hungarians

BBJ

The most popular holiday targets for Hungarians are waterfront destinations, mainly abroad. On average Hungarian holidaymakers are spending HUF 250,000 on a week at the seaside.

Hungarians usually split their summer holidays into one week in Hungary and one week abroad, business daily Világgazdaság reports. Based on data collected from member agencies by the Association of Hungarian Travel Agencies (MUISZ), this year will be similarly successful as 2017, with Greece, Croatia and Turkey as the main target countries.

Hungarians usually choose one-week seaside holidays with charter airlines, ranging between HUF 150,000 and HUF 250,000, but there are also reservations at 5-star, all-inclusive hotels in Turkey, starting from HUF 300,000, said Judit Molnár, vice president of MUISZ. The popularity of all-inclusive packages has been on the rise in recent years, especially now with the depreciation of the Hungarian forint, when spending needs to be predictable, she added.

There is also growing demand for sea cruises. The most popular targets are the Mediterranean and Caribbean, but Asian travel is also on the increase. Luxury trips from Singapore via Japan and Vietnam are selling surprisingly fast, Molnár said.