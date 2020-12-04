Schott adds ampule capacity in Hungary for COVID-19 vaccine

MTI – Econews

German glass company Schott is investing HUF 13.5 billion at its plant in Lukácsháza (186 km west of Budapest) to make ampules for the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó said on Friday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Schott Hungary is installing 16 production lines, some of which have already arrived, Szijjártó said. The government is supporting the investment, which will preserve more than 550 jobs, with a HUF 2 bln grant, he added.

Schott Hungary managing director Balázs Vizi said the automated, next-generation production lines are capable of turning out "several hundred million" ampules a year. The investment will define Schottʼs operation in Hungary for the next 25 years, he added.

About 97% of output at the plant - the biggest glass ampule, vial, and cartridge manufacturing facility in Hungary - is exported.

Schott Hungary had net revenue of HUF 20.5 bln in its 2018/2019 business year, public records show.