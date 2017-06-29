Schäfer-Oesterle opens HUF 130 mln production hall

BBJ

The Hungarian subsidiary of Schäfer-Oesterle, a German producer of leather interiors for cars, inaugurated a 1,000 square-meter production hall in Bonyhád, southwest Hungary, on Wednesday through an investment of HUF 130 million, according to reports.

Schäfer-Oesterle expects the plant to boost production volume by 25%, while raising the headcount by 100 to 400, according to István Frei, the managing director of the companyʼs local unit.

Frei and Bonyhád Mayor Ibolya Ferencz Filó signed a cooperation agreement during the inauguration to build another 1,200 sqm production hall, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Schäfer-Oesterle manufactures products for car manufacturers including Audi, BMW, Lamborghini, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and Bentley.