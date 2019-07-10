ScaleIT awaits scaleup applications for investment opportunity

Bence Gaál

ScaleIT invites scaleups from the region to apply for a chance to be one of 15 projects to pitch in front of a number of high-profile investors, with applications open until July 15, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

ScaleIT says that global startup events lose focus on region specifics, as startups from the Balkans cannot compete with those from San Francisco on an even playing field. Consequently, the advisory firm, which specializes in supporting the scaling and internationalization of startups from mostly the SEE region, is organizing its program connecting Southeast European scaleups with international investors and corporates for the fifth time.

Every year, ScaleIT vets hundreds of applications before picking the 15 best-performing scaleups, which take part in a program focusing on curation and promotion prior to the final event in Milan. The final will be held in October, where the chosen scaleups will pitch in front of more than 70 VC funds and 150 top investors.

In the last three years, companies that took the stage at ScaleIT have raised over USD 230 million, according to the press release, resulting in success stories such as BeMyEye, MotorK, Musement, Cuebiq, Buzzoole, Supermercato24, and Shopfully.

According to Lorenzo Franchini, founder of ScaleIT, the 2018 edition had 32 international funds participating and over 100 one-to-one meetings organized between companies and international investors, generating average revenue growth of 177%, and 48% of international sales, of the selected scaleups.

This year, digital and tech scaleups compete for funding rounds ranging from EUR 3 mln to EUR 30 mln.

Eligibility criteria and registration for the fifth edition of ScaleIT is available here until July 15. The best applicants will get a chance to pitch in front of investment brands such as Accel, Amadeus Capital, Ardian, Cisco Investments, DN Capital, Draper Esprit, EarlyBird VC, Eight Roads, Highland Europe, Holtzbrinck Ventures, Idinvest, Index Ventures, Iris Capital, Partech Ventures, and corporates such as Euronext, AWS, Salesforce, Silverpeak, Orrick, Badenoch & Clark, Poste Italiane, Ludovici & Partners, and SisalPay.

Euronext, the leading pan-European stock exchange in the eurozone, will be the programʼs main partner once again.