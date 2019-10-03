Sanofi opens SSC in Budapest

MTI – Econews

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi has opened a shared services center (SSC) in Budapest, creating 350 jobs with high added value, Levente Magyar, state secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, announced on Wednesday.

Illustration: pexels.com

Dominique Carouge, vice president of business transformation at Sanofi, said the company operates five units in Hungary including the new SSC. Sanofi has invested HUF 230 billion in the country since 1991, he added.

Carouge said the new center is one of Sanofiʼs two global SSCs, providing financial, accounting and HR services as well as data handling for European and North American units.

Head of the SSC Balázs Soóki-Tóth said the center currently employs 100 people, providing business support in seven languages. The headcount is expected to rise to 350 by 2022, he added.