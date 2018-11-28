Ryanair to operate six new flights from Budapest

BBJ

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair will operate six new flights from Budapest during the summer of 2019, to the Italian cities of Bari, Cagliari and Rimini, Cork in Ireland, Seville in Spain, and the Greek city of Thessaloniki, starting from around the end of March 2019.

At the same time, the airline will raise the number of its airplanes based at Budapest from four to six, bringing in two Boeing 787-800 jets, according to Hungarian media reports.

Olga Pawlonka, Ryanairʼs sales and marketing manager for the CEE, said on Tuesday in Budapest that the airline will operate 39 flights out of the Hungarian capital next summer, its highest number yet, adding that passenger numbers could grow by 13% annually to 3 million.

Regarding widespread delays caused by striking pilots in several countries this summer, Pawlonka was cited as saying by local news portal index.hu that some 1,100 flights had been cancelled as a result, which she described as unsustainable. For this reason, she added, the airline had approached unions to request that air traffic control services calling strikes should inform companies 72 hours in advance of any closure of air space, and ensure that flights could continue through the given countryʼs air space even during a strike.

Hungarian current affairs news site hvg.hu reported that due to high fuel costs and low average ticket prices, Ryanair has been obliged to reduce its profit forecast by 20%, and currently expects after-tax profit of around EUR 1.15 billion by the end of its business year on March 31, 2019.