Ryanair to launch six new flights from Budapest

MTI – Econews

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair is launching flights to six new destinations from Budapest in its 2019 winter timetable, to Catania in Sicily, Luxembourg, Gothenburg in Sweden, Tel Aviv, Lappeenranta in Finland, and the Polish city of Poznań.

The new flights will operate from October 2019, two or three times a week, Regional Manager Denis Barabas said on Tuesday.

Ryanairʼs passenger numbers at the Budapest base are expected to grow by 24% to 3.2 million in 2019. Ryanair carries 18% of air passengers to and from Budapest, taking second place after Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air.