Ryanair to launch six new flights from Budapest

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Irish low-cost airline Ryanair is launching flights to six new destinations from Budapest in its 2019 winter timetable, to Catania in Sicily, Luxembourg, Gothenburg in Sweden, Tel Aviv, Lappeenranta in Finland, and the Polish city of Poznań.
The new flights will operate from October 2019, two or three times a week, Regional Manager Denis Barabas said on Tuesday.
Ryanairʼs passenger numbers at the Budapest base are expected to grow by 24% to 3.2 million in 2019. Ryanair carries 18% of air passengers to and from Budapest, taking second place after Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air.
scroll for moreall times CET
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben