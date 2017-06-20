Rosatom, MVM sign memorandum of understanding

MTI – Econews

The state-owned Hungarian Electricity Works (MVM) and Russiaʼs Rosatom, the general contractor for a EUR 12 billion upgrade of Hungaryʼs Paks Nuclear Power Plant, signed a memorandum of understanding at the international Atomexpo 2017 in Moscow on Monday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The parties aim to enhance their cooperation in servicing the Paks nuclear facility, supplying the plant with nuclear fuel, carrying out joint nuclear projects in Russia and third countries, training specialists, and research and development initiatives.

MVM Chairman-CEO Péter Csiba said the companies are already bound together by past experiences which form a reliable basis for cooperation in areas both old and new. Rosatom Deputy CEO Kirill Komarov said more cooperation between the companies would help technological innovation.