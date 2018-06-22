Romanian authorities suspend license of Richter wholesaler

MTI – Econews

Hungarian drugmaker Gedeon Richter said on Thursday the Romanian National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices (NAMMD) has suspended the operating license of its local wholesaler, Pharmafarm, for a breach of Good Distribution Practice.

Pharmafarm staff are preparing corrective and preventive measures to submit to the NAMMD, Richter said. The suspension of the companyʼs operating license is expected to be lifted once the authority approves those measures, it added.

Zsuzsa Beke, Richterʼs head of communications and public affairs, told state news agency MTI that the suspension is disproportionately severe. Richter expects the suspension, which will last for at least two months, will result in EUR 20 million lost revenue monthly and a significant loss of market confidence, she added, noting that there could be shortages of some products on the Romanian market and the jobs of Pharmafarmʼs 500 staff could be threatened.

Richter acquired Pharmafarm in 2007.