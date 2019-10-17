Roche to open new PV HUB on Budapest outskirts

BBJ

Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company F. Hoffman-La Roche has announced the opening of a Center for European Pharmacovigilance (PV HUB) in Budaörs, creating 25 jobs, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Irma Veberic (center), head of Roche Hungary, cuts the ribbon at the opening ceremony.



“Roche has a strong commitment to Hungary and Hungarian patients,” Irma Veberic, general manager of Roche Hungary, commented. “We first opened our doors here in 1984 and today employ more than 1,000 people across our Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics and Diabetes Care Businesses, and our Shared Service and Regulatory Affairs Centers. I am both pleased and proud the PV HUB will also be based in Hungary as the highly skilled work undertaken will play a critical role in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of patients across Europe.”

“For my country, the pharma sector has long been of outstanding importance,” commented Peter Burkhard, Ambassador of Switzerland to Hungary. “Permanent innovation and investment are an integral part of these companies and catapulted the Swiss pharma industry to the worldwide top. Investments like the new pharmacovigilance HUB are key factors in order to reach the circle of the most innovative countries in the world. Not to mention, of course, that pharmaceutical research provides answers to some of the most serious challenges to living in the 21st century.”

Levente Magyar, minister of state for economic diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, noted that Roche has been working in Hungary for some 35 years with approximately 1,000 employees today.

The team at the Budaörs PV HUB will be responsible for processing reports of adverse events associated with the use of Roche medicines across Europe and the Balkans, the company says.