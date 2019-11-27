Richter osteoporosis drug launched in Japan

MTI – Econews

Hungarian pharmaceutical company Gedeon Richter on Wednesday announced the launch in Japan of the biosimilar teriparatide, developed by its German joint venture Richter Helm BioTec, for the treatment of osteoporosis, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Japanʼs Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare issued marketing authorization for the drug to Richterʼs local license partner Mochida Pharmaceutical in September.

The European Commission approved teriparatide in January 2017 and the product was launched in Europe, under the brand Terrosa, in August 2019, after the patent of the reference product expired.