Richter inaugurates 3,500 sqm office complex in Debrecen

Nicholas Pongratz

Pharmaceutical company Gedeon Richter inaugurated a 3,500 sqm office complex in Debrecen (225 km east of Budapest) yesterday, writes origo.hu.

The office has 68 workstations, a cafeteria, and a conference room. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, Richter chairman Erik Bogsch and Richter CEO Gábor Orbán all participated in the ceremony.

Orbán noted that Richterʼs investments in Debrecen have created a biotech base without peer in Hungary or the region.