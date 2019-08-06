Richter earnings drop on lower margins and financial gains

MTI – Econews

Second-quarter net income of Hungarian pharmaceutical company Gedeon Richter fell 28% year-on-year to HUF 17.5 billion as margins narrowed and financial gains dropped, an earnings report released early Tuesday shows, state news wire MTI reported.

Revenues rose almost 9% to HUF 119.9 bln, but direct costs of sales outpaced that increase, climbing nearly 15% to HUF 52.4 bln.

Gross profit increased just 4% to HUF 67.5 bln. Operating profit was down 4% at HUF 17.2 bln as Richter spent more on research and development, as well as administration costs.

Richter booked a net financial gain of HUF 1.9 bln in Q2, down from HUF 8.2 bln in the base period. Earnings per share came to HUF 94.

H1 income edges up slightly



In the first half of 2019, Richterʼs net income increased 2% to HUF 39.5 bln, propped up by a smaller tax bill, the earnings report shows. Revenues rose 8% to HUF 241.5 bln in H1, but direct cost of sales climbed 11% to HUF 104.0 bln.

HI gross profit was up 6% at HUF 137.5 bln. Operating profit dropped 4% to HUF 34.4 bln as R&D spending rose 13% to HUF 24.6 bln and administration costs were up 11% at HUF 13.7 bln.

Richter posted a HUF 7.1 bln financial gain for the period, up 24% from H1 2018. Richter booked just under HUF 0.5 bln in corporate profit tax, down 60% from the base period.

Milestone payment lifts revenue



In a breakdown of first-half sales by product, Richter said turnover of oral contraceptives rose 3% to HUF 47.1 bln.

Antipsychotic cariprazine generated the second-highest revenue, at HUF 25.2 bln, up 159%, lifted by a HUF 7.0 bln sales-related milestone payment. Excluding that payment, sales of the drug, marketed under the brands Vraylar and Reagila, would have dropped.

Sales of nootropic Cavinton declined 35% to HUF 11.9 bln. Sales of Esmya, Richterʼs treatment for uterine fibroids, fell 33% to HUF 4.2 bln because of restrictions placed on the drug after European medicine authorities concluded that it "may have contributed to the development of some cases of serious liver injury." Richter earlier booked a sizable impairment on the drug.

Russian sales down 8%

Sales in Russia, Richterʼs biggest market, dropped 8% to HUF 41.4 bln in H1. Richter attributed the decline to regulatory-related pre-shipments and said wholesaler destocking continued in Q2.

Sales in the United States jumped 101% to HUF 32.2 bln, boosted by the milestone payment linked to cariprazine turnover.

Sales in Hungary were practically flat at HUF 20.2 bln. In Poland, sales edged down 1% to HUF 12.7 bln as a mild flu season and tighter competition weighed on turnover of Richterʼs antiviral Groprinosin.

Sales in China fell 43% to HUF 9.1 bln, mainly because of pre-shipments of Cavinton in the base period.