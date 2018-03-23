Richter board proposes HUF 68 per-share dividend

MTI – Econews

The board of drugmaker Gedeon Richter will propose to shareholders payment of a HUF 68 per-share dividend on last yearʼs earnings at an annual general meeting on April 25, the AGM agenda shows, as reported by national news agency MTI.

Richterʼs net income fell 23% to HUF 51.2 billion last year, an earnings report released in February showed.

Fourth-quarter net income fell 70% year-on-year, dragged lower by a financial loss and tax payments.

Later in February, the drugmaker said it would book a HUF 42 bln impairment loss related to its uterine fibroid drug Esmya, which has come under scrutiny by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for potentially related liver damage.

Richter shareholders approved a HUF 106 per-share dividend on 2016 earnings. The dividend paid on 2015 earnings was HUF 72 per share.