Richter, Allergan amend cariprazine license agreement to include Latin America

MTI – Econews

Hungarian drugmaker Gedeon Richter on Friday said it amended its existing license agreement with Irish peer Allergan for Richterʼs antipsychotic cariprazine to include major markets in Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela), state news wire MTI reports.

Under the terms of the amended agreement, Allergan will be responsible for the registration of the compound in the newly licensed territories. Allergan will also pay tiered net sales related royalties to Richter.

"We are very pleased to further increase the geographic coverage of cariprazine for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and bipolar depression, providing an innovative treatment for patients suffering of such a complex condition as the spectrum disease”, said Richter CEO Gábor Orbán.

Cariprazine was Richterʼs third best-selling drug last year, after contraceptives and the nootropic Cavinton.