Richter acquires Janssen transdermal contraceptive assets

Hungarian pharmaceutical company Gedeon Richter on Thursday said it agreed to acquire the Evra brand transdermal contraceptive patch assets for outside of the United States from Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, a unit of Johnson and Johnson, for USD 263.5 million, state news wire MTI reports.

Richter and Janssen also signed a transitional business license agreement and a series of other related agreements to run the business without interruption during the period required to transfer the marketing authorizations to Richter.

"Adding a patch to our existing contraceptive delivery methods such as oral contraceptives, emergency contraceptives and intrauterine device enables us to proudly offer the widest selection of family planning solutions to women," Richter chairman Erik Bogsch said.

Oral contraceptives are Richterʼs top-selling products.