Richter acquires fertility drug rights for U.S. market

Bence Gaál

Gedeon Richter Plc. has announced the conclusion of a sale and purchase agreement with Swiss corporation Fertility Biotech AG to transfer intellectual property rights, relevant studies, related data and documents of the drug Bemfola for use in the United States.

Richter obtained the rights to Bemfola outside the U.S. on June 30, 2016, when the Hungarian company acquired Finox Holding, a privately held Swiss biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and cost-effective products addressing female fertility, according to a press release.

In the U.S., rights were initially transferred to Fertility Biotech, whose main shareholder is Dr. Willy Michel, founder as well as previous chairman and former majority shareholder of Finox Holding. The transaction is valued at CHF 5 mln by the parties.

Bemfola /Afolia contains r-hFSH, a hormone used to stimulate follicular growth. The medication is used for ovarian stimulation in the case of in vitro fertilization treatments, in the form of an injection that can be self-administered due to the once-a-day disposable device’s delivery system, said the press release.

Both Bemfola and the reference product Gonal-f are formulations of the naturally occurring hormone FSH, which plays a key role in human reproduction, noted state news wire MTI.

Bemfola was granted marketing authorization in the EU in May 2014 and is currently registered in 40 countries.

