Revolut launches Google Pay in Hungary

Bence Gaál

Global financial app Revolut has today announced the launch of Google Pay for customers in Hungary, becoming one of the first financial services companies to offer Google Pay as a service within their mobile app in the country.

Google Pay is a safe and secure service protected by an advanced security infrastructure, enabling Android users to make fast and simple payments online, in-store, and in-app.

Taking into account the growing need for digital payments, Revolut says that it has worked closely with Google Pay to offer a contactless payment experience to people in Hungary.

From today, Hungarian customers with Android phones will have the ability to set up Google Pay within the "Cards" section of the Revolut app. They can add their Revolut Mastercard or Visa card into their phone’s digital wallet with a single tap and start spending instantly, even before the physical card arrives in the post.

Revolut customers will be able to use Google Pay to pay online and contactless in stores. Google Pay doesn’t share customers’ actual card number with vendors in shops or online, so their information stays secure.

James Carpenter, product owner for card payments at Revolut said, "Our 13 million global customers are fast moving away from cash in the majority of the markets we operate in, and this has accelerated since the start of the year, so launching Google Pay in Hungary is a very positive step forward in enabling our Hungarian customers to safely use their money in the way that they want to. Our ultimate goal is to build the world’s first truly global financial superapp, and giving our customers tools such as Google Pay in order to make payments quickly, conveniently, and securely is vital to achieving this."